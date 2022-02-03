COMCO Wellness Launches Flagship Cannabis Retail And Lifestyle Brand, Raise

Cultivated and cured from 100 acres of licensed grow canopy in Michigan, Raise offers a collection of pre-rolls and pre-packaged cannabis flower with THC levels between 22-30%. All products are hand-crafted and available at dispensaries across the state.

Raise aims to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone. The brand uses its growing platform to address the change in behaviors while working to dissolve lingering stigmas and stereotypes about cannabis through thoughtful education. Its mission is to normalize and drive a shift in how the plant can be fluid with our lifestyles and support our emotional well-being.

“The creation and release of RAISE come from a place of passion. A passion for changing the behaviors around cannabis and striving to become part of a larger movement to integrate cannabis into our everyday lives,” said RAISE's president Eric Franco. “It’s the need to assist consumers with their well-being and help to define what self-care looks like to them. The belief is that the cannabis plant can be unlocked to provide everyone with powerful solutions for their wellness goals. Ultimately, we believe in helping both our retailer customers and individual consumers use cannabis in a way that helps them flourish, thrive, and elevate their lives.”

RAISE is the premier brand under the COMCO Wellness portfolio that promotes inclusivity and wellness through an elevated lifestyle experience.