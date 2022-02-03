COMCO Wellness Launches Flagship Cannabis Retail And Lifestyle Brand, Raise

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Raise aims to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone. The brand uses its growing platform to address the change in behaviors while working to dissolve lingering stigmas and stereotypes about cannabis through thoughtful education. Its mission is to normalize and drive a shift in how the plant can be fluid with our lifestyles and support our emotional well-being.
“The creation and release of RAISE come from a place of passion. A passion for changing the behaviors around cannabis and striving to become part of a larger movement to integrate cannabis into our everyday lives,” said RAISE's president Eric Franco. “It’s the need to assist consumers with their well-being and help to define what self-care looks like to them. The belief is that the cannabis plant can be unlocked to provide everyone with powerful solutions for their wellness goals. Ultimately, we believe in helping both our retailer customers and individual consumers use cannabis in a way that helps them flourish, thrive, and elevate their lives.”
RAISE is the premier brand under the COMCO Wellness portfolio that promotes inclusivity and wellness through an elevated lifestyle experience.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.