InMed Pharmaceuticals Defining Value Of Rare Cannabinoids In Pharma Space

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

InMed Pharmaceuticals INM is a trailblazer, a pioneer defining the value of rare cannabinoids in the pharmaceutical sector and just how integral they are in pushing the industry forward. The global cannabis market is experiencing tremendous growth, particularly considering there are over 100 known cannabinoids, including rare ones that are quickly taking over and will soon dominate the market. The potency of rare cannabinoids has given them powerful health benefits, hence their demand within the cosmetics, food and beverage, health and wellness, and pharmaceutical sectors. “InMed’s most advanced compound, INM-755, has already proven helpful in treating epidermolysis bullosa, a severe genetic disorder… InMed is also working on its INM-008 compound for the treatment of glaucoma and is currently evaluating different formulations to deliver ocular cannabinoids into the eye,” a recent article reads. “InMed is not just focusing on rare cannabinoid research but also investing time and resources into its manufacturing process. So far, this process allows for cannabinoid synthesis to create compounds in the laboratory that are bioidentical to those derived from the cannabis plant.”

To view the full article, visit https://cnw.fm/b53YV

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica, the company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is also a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit www.InMedPharma.com and www.BayMedica.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to INM are available in the company’s newsroom at https://cnw.fm/INM

About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing CBDNewsBreaks crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.CBDWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published: https://CBDWire.com/Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW? Ask Our Editor

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CBDWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CBDWire.com

CBDWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.