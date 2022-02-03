Sports-Focused CBD Brand Level Select To Hit More Than 1,200 The Kroger Co. Stores Across The U.S.

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Sports Performance-Based CBD LEVEL SELECT™ Partners with America's Largest Grocery Retailer Kroger Stores
Kadenwood LLC's sports performance-based CBD brand Level Select announced a broad-based distribution partnership with select The Kroger Co. KR stores nationally spanning over 1,200 locations.
Level Select's relief and recovery CBD topicals will now be available in the largest grocery retail chain in the U.S., providing convenient access to quality CBD products at retail prices that consumers can afford.
"Kroger's longstanding reputation, market position, and focus on their shoppers is second to none, and we couldn't be more excited about our partnership," Scott Link, SVP Sales at Kadenwood stated. "This partnership is a milestone in our goal to reshape the future of CBD in retail as we continue to drive category leadership by providing millions of new consumers with safe and trusted topical CBD products, delivering them the highest levels of CBD at the lowest retail price per milligram."
Level Select topicals address inflammation, muscle pain and soreness, and are made with Kadenwood's all-natural, premium CBD. The sports creams, sports sticks and sports roll-ons available at Kroger range in potency to meet the user's individual needs. Level 1 is best used to relax muscles and treat everyday discomfort, while Level 2 is higher in strength for a higher level of muscle soreness relief. Level 3 provides maximum strength when it's needed most.
"Our customers can now benefit from quality CBD with the convenience of a single trip to the grocery store," said Erick Dickens, CEO of Kadenwood stated. "This is an important next step in Kadenwood's larger mission to democratize access to quality, plant-based CBD wellness products."
Photo: Courtesy of Level Select
