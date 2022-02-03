Acreage Launches Cannabis Craft Brand Superflux And New Products Under The Botanist Line

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Acreage Holdings, Inc. ACRG ACRHF confrimed Thursday it has remodeled “House of Brands” product portfolio with the launch of cannabis craft brand Superflux and new product innovations under its flagship brand The Botanist.

Superflux is a cannabis product brand focused on honoring the cannabis craft and creating next-level cannabis flavor. From seed to shelf, each step of the development process is meticulously curated to preserve the essence of cannabis in all of its product forms: flower, vape, live resin and cured concentrate. Superflux is currently available in approximately 100 dispensaries across Illinois, Massachusetts and Ohio.

“Superflux rounds out Acreage’s suite of product brands, providing next-level cannabis flavor and product forms at an attainable price point for those who enjoy savoring the true essence of the cannabis plant,” Katrina Yolen, CMO of Acreage stated.

The Botanist Update

Illinois: The Botanist in Illinois launched The Botanist distillate vape cartridges, which contain high-THC oil (average testing is 80%+) with strain specific, freshly extracted and 100% hemp-derived terpenes.

The Botanist in Illinois launched (average testing is 80%+) with strain specific, freshly extracted and 100% hemp-derived terpenes. Maine: In Maine, the company introduced The Botanist gummies , cannabis-infused edible gummies crafted from natural ingredients including real fruits and vegetables. These gummies are vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free, available in 10 packs (9mg per piece) and are available in three flavors: key lime, mandarin orange and red raspberry.

In Maine, the company introduced , cannabis-infused edible gummies crafted from natural ingredients including real fruits and vegetables. These gummies are and are available in three flavors: key lime, mandarin orange and red raspberry. Massachusetts: In Massachusetts, Acreage introduced The Botanist jellies, cannabis-infused edible gummie s crafted from natural ingredients. Jellies are vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and non-GMO, contain 5mg per dose and are available in seven bold fruit flavors: key lime pie, red raspberry, mandarin orange, apple cider, sour candied lemon, sour black raspberry and sour pink pomegranate. The Botanist in Massachusetts also launched The Botanist distillate vape cartridges, which are 100% cannabis and include high THC oil (average testing is 80%+) with strain specific, freshly extracted terpenes and remarkably clear oil.

In Massachusetts, Acreage introduced s crafted from natural ingredients. Jellies are vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and non-GMO, contain 5mg per dose and are available in seven bold fruit flavors: key lime pie, red raspberry, mandarin orange, apple cider, sour candied lemon, sour black raspberry and sour pink pomegranate. The Botanist in Massachusetts also launched The Botanist distillate vape cartridges, which are 100% cannabis and include high THC oil (average testing is 80%+) with strain specific, freshly extracted terpenes and remarkably clear oil. New York: The Botanist in New York introduced 85 LIVE vape cartridges that are 100% cannabis - no excipients or cutting agents and include bred in-house exclusive strains, live terpenes and test approximately 85% in THC.

The Botanist in New York introduced that are 100% cannabis - no excipients or cutting agents and include bred in-house exclusive strains, live terpenes and test approximately 85% in THC. Ohio: The Botanist in Ohio launched fruit chews, a first of its kind line of edibles in the Ohio market. Featuring the perfect combination of gummy and taffy textures, fruit chews available in 10 packs (11mg THC per piece) and in 3 unique flavors: juicy strawberry, orange mango and sweet lime.

The Botantis And Five Present Rosin CBD Gummies

Acreage also announced the nationwide launch of its first full spectrum CBD line developed in partnership with Five Farms CBD, LLC, a subsidiary of Medterra CBD, LLC. Through the previously announced agreement, The Botanist collaborated with five to develop 100% solventless CBD rosin gummies.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash