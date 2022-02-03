Aurora Cannabis' Reliva Expands Portfolio With New CBD Brand, KG7

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
CBD brand and subsidiary of Canadian cannabis giant Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB, Reliva, announced the launch of KG7, a new high-quality CBD product line developed for adult consumers with an active lifestyle. KG7 and Reliva products are available for purchase online and in convenience stores across the United States.
"We're excited to introduce KG7 to the Reliva family of leading CBD products," Miguel Martin, CEO of Aurora Cannabis stated. "As part of Reliva's portfolio expansion strategy, KG7 extends our brand into additional CBD market segments. With this product line, we expect to solidify Reliva's position as the #1 CBD brand in brick and mortar channels."
KG7's lineup of CBD products includes pectin-based gummies made with natural flavors and colors; topical creams formulated with ingredients such as arnica and shea butter; and gluten-free CBD oil and drink mixes.
Standing by its zero THC policy, each batch of KG7 is made with 100% hemp-derived CBD isolate and is 100% free of THC. All KG7 products are independent lab-verified and traceable to provide the safest and heathiest hemp products for physically active individuals.
The KG7 product lineup includes:
KG7 CBD Gummies:
20mg & 50mg Gummies
KG7 CBD Topicals:
250mg Stick
300mg Cream
30mg Travel-size Cream Packet
KG7 CBD Oils:
500mg Mint CBD Oil
KG7 CBD Drink Mixes:
25mg Burst (grape flavor)
25mg Smash (citrus flavor)
Price Action
Aurora shares were trading 1.17% lower at $4.21 per share during Thursday pre-market session.
Photo: Coutresy of CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.