Aurora Cannabis' Reliva Expands Portfolio With New CBD Brand, KG7

"We're excited to introduce KG7 to the Reliva family of leading CBD products," Miguel Martin, CEO of Aurora Cannabis stated. "As part of Reliva's portfolio expansion strategy, KG7 extends our brand into additional CBD market segments. With this product line, we expect to solidify Reliva's position as the #1 CBD brand in brick and mortar channels."

KG7's lineup of CBD products includes pectin-based gummies made with natural flavors and colors; topical creams formulated with ingredients such as arnica and shea butter; and gluten-free CBD oil and drink mixes.

Standing by its zero THC policy, each batch of KG7 is made with 100% hemp-derived CBD isolate and is 100% free of THC. All KG7 products are independent lab-verified and traceable to provide the safest and heathiest hemp products for physically active individuals.

The KG7 product lineup includes:

KG7 CBD Gummies:

20mg & 50mg Gummies

KG7 CBD Topicals:

250mg Stick

300mg Cream

30mg Travel-size Cream Packet

KG7 CBD Oils:

500mg Mint CBD Oil

KG7 CBD Drink Mixes:

25mg Burst (grape flavor)

25mg Smash (citrus flavor)

Price Action

Aurora shares were trading 1.17% lower at $4.21 per share during Thursday pre-market session.

Photo: Coutresy of CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.