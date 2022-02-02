Report: Almost 10% Of Jobs In Missouri Came From Medical Marijuana Industry In 2021

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Nearly one out of every 10 jobs that were created in Missouri last year came from the state’s medical marijuana industry, reported Marijuana Moment. According to an analysis of state labor data released by the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade), the cannabis sector added almost 7,000 new jobs, which is about 10 percent of the 77,600 jobs that the Missouri Department of Labor tracked for 2021 overall.

“The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services in January reported issuing a total of 6,596 state agent ID cards to work in medical cannabis facilities. All but a few hundred of those cards have been issued since retail sales commenced in late October 2020,” noted the association in a press release.

“Missouri’s medical cannabis industry is delivering on its promise of not only providing safe, affordable, and convenient access for patients but also helping to infuse the state’s economy with sizable investment and millions in new tax revenue,” said Andrew Mullins, executive director of MoCannTrade.

Under Article IX of the state Constitution, Missouri residents with cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma and 20 other qualifying conditions can purchase or cultivate medical cannabis with a physician’s certification.

“Medical cannabis is hands down the most impactful collective investment our state has seen in recent memory,” said Jay Patel, CEO of Green Releaf Dispensaries.

The group highlighted that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved 322 facilities, including 185 dispensaries, 63 infused product manufacturers, and 46 marijuana cultivation facilities. In addition, the Department has licensed and certified a total of 386 facilities to cultivate, manufacture, test, transport, and dispense medical marijuana to Missouri patients.

Photo Giorgio Trovato On Unsplash



