Flora Growth Seeks Approval To Study Cannabinoid-Based Product To Treat COVID-19

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Flora Growth’s FLGC, a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is hoping to begin research on its patent-pending, cannabinoid-based product. The company is requesting approval from INVIMA, the Colombian FDA, noting that recent studies indicate the potential for cannabinoids to display viral inhibition. FLGC’s research division, Flora Pharma, has filed a USPTO provisional patent application regarding the company’s cannabinoid-based formula, and the company is hoping to take the product through clinical trials under an emergency use authorization (“EUA”) from INVIMA.According to the company, the intent of the study is to identify safe and efficacious cannabinoid products for use on SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19); FLGC plans to pursue the fastest path to market via a preventative immunomodulating product and to explore the possibility of use as a therapeutic. If the company’s request is approved, Flora’s formulation would be the first product containing cannabinoids to be approved for use against COVID-19 by the Colombian government. “We are honored to receive the advice and guidelines from INVIMA as we begin this exciting research process,” said Flora Growth president and CEO Luis Merchan in the press release. “The Flora Pharma division seeks to obtain evidence to support this product’s use against SARS-CoV-2 and bring to market an effective, cannabinoid-based product. . . . At Flora Growth, we believe in following the research, and there have been several promising studies published in just the last few months on the application of cannabinoids in certain treatments. We are excited for our Flora Pharma researchers to build upon this progress and generate new data for how cannabis could help consumers around the world, leveraging this natural, botanical alternative.”

To view the full press release, visit https://cnw.fm/YxXoh

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands that delivers the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. For more information about the company, please visit www.FloraGrowth.ca.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FLGC are available in the company’s newsroom at https://cnw.fm/FLGC

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from CannabisNewsWire, text “CANNABIS” to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW? Ask our Editor

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.