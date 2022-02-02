Trulieve Celebrates Statewide Retail Rebrand in Maryland

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF is hosting a statewide celebration commemorating the re-branding of its Maryland retail locations, formerly branded as Harvest. On Saturday, Feb. 5, Trulieve invites registered medical marijuana patients and their caregivers to join the celebration at each retail location across the state.
Trulieve will kick off the day of celebrations at 9:00 am with a ribbon-cutting event at its flagship Rockville dispensary located at 12200 Rockville Pike. There will be additional in-store activations including exclusive promotional deals and complimentary branded merchandise at the Halethorpe (3531 Washington Blvd Suite 112-113) and Lutherville (1526 York Road) locations.
"We are honored to provide Maryland's patients with a broad selection of high-quality medical cannabis products at each of our dispensaries across the state," Kim Rivers, Chief Executive Officer of Trulieve stated. "Our local teams are committed to delivering approachable and personalized cannabis experiences to the state's growing medical community."
In stores and online, patients will find a wide variety of THC and CBD products including whole flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, topicals, vaporizers, and accessories.
Photo: Courtesy of Ryan Lange on Unsplash
