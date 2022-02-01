QQQ
TobaGrown To Launch Not-For-Profit Legal Cannabis Products In Manitoba

by Jelena Martinovic
February 1, 2022 9:29 AM | 2 min read

TobaGrown, a committee that directly challenges Manitoba’s ban on homegrown cannabis, is launcing a line of not-for-profit cannabis products into the Manitoba market.

The organization plans to launch two not-for-profit products in 2022.

The first product, "TobaRolls," is a pack of three 0.5 gram pre-rolled joints  consisting of flower sourced from a well known licensed producer based in British Columbia.

TobaRolls are expected to be available by the end of this February or early March.

The second product, "TobaSquad," is a line of pre-rolled joints that will be released later this year and consist of flower sourced from multiple Manitoban licensed producers including Alicanto Gardens, Cypress Craft, Grump Weed, Kief Cannabis, Natural Earth Craft Cannabis, Prairie Trichomes and Rogue Botanicals.

Once TobaGrown raises enough funds for the constitutional challenges with these products, TobaGrown will donate all the remaining profits to the following charities:

  • Winnipeg Harvest
  • True North Aid
  • Manitoba Metis Heritage Fund
  • Habitat for Humanity Manitoba
  • Seth Rogan's Hilarity for Charity

Jesse Lavoie, founder of TobaGrown, said that “all of TobaGrown's profits will be used to fund our legal bills for our cases, with all remaining profits being donated to multiple local and national charities."

TobaGrown has also partnered with CannMart, a sales-only licensed producer based in Ontario, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lifeist Wellness Inc.LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) NXTTF, whereby CannMart will sell the end products of TobaGrown and its cultivation partners into the Manitoba market through the MBLL.

"CannMart believes strongly in the democratization of cannabis for all Canadians," added Daniel Stern, CEO of CannMart. "We couldn't be more pleased to partner with TobaGrown on a meaningful cause that will help move the needle to allow for all Canadians to have equal rights when it comes to personal production of cannabis. This not-for-profit initiative is an industry first, a great cause to support, and something we are proud to be a part of."

Photo: Courtesy of Dad Grass on Unsplash

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

