ZYUS Life Sciences Debuts Softgel CBD Products In Canada

Canadian life sciences company ZYUS Life Sciences Inc. launched two new cannabinoid products, Zylem 1:20 Softgel Capsules and Zylem 5:5 Softgel Capsules, both for direct sales and distribution to registered medical cannabis patients nationwide.

The launch of these two new softgel products marks another important milestone in ZYUS’ mission to elevate cannabinoids as a standard of care and leverage their transformational potential.

The two Zylem softgel capsule products each have their own unique color to provide patients with an easy way to identify and distinguish between ZYUS softgel capsule formulations.

“With the launch of Zylem Softgels, we are pleased to offer patients an additional cannabinoid delivery method to help manage their condition and associated symptoms,” ZYUS CEO Brent Zettl commented. “Our new Zylem Softgels provide patients with a convenient, simple, and precise method for dosing medical cannabinoids.”

ZYUS manufactures its cannabinoid extracts in an industry leading, pharmaceutical-grade extraction facility, with all products undergoing rigorous testing and more than 450 points of quality control to ensure standardized formulations that patients and healthcare practitioners can depend upon.

Zylem Softgel Capsules are available for direct sales and distribution to registered medical cannabis patients across Canada.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash