Jushi Holdings Closes Additional $3.68M With Long-Term Strategic Investors In Private Placement

Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF, announced that it has closed an aggregate of 1,000,000 subordinate voting shares at a price of US$3.68 per share for gross proceeds of US$3,680,000 with Kenneth Rosen and group in a non-brokered private placement offering. Mr. Rosen, a long-term, strategic investor in the company and industry supporter, has participated in several rounds of Jushi financings and is one of its original top ten investors.
These additional proceeds follow the previously announced $10 million in proceeds raised from Graticule Asset Management Asia.
“We are delighted to see sustained interest from our long-term investors as we close our private placement,” said Jim Cacioppo, CEO chairman, and founder of Jushi. “As long-time, early investors in Jushi, and highly regarded lenders in the cannabis industry, we are incredibly pleased to have once again secured the support of Ken Rosen and group. Their participation is a strong indication of their renewed confidence in the future of our business. With this additional funding, we remain focused on strengthening our platform and accelerating our growth plans to attract increased institutional backing and engagement.”
As of December 31, 2021, the Company's pro forma cash balance, including proceeds from the Offering, was approximately US$107.7 million. Additionally, the Company’s acquisition facility, pro forma for the previously announced Nevada transactions closings, will have approximately US$63 million of available capacity including the US$25 million accordion feature.
Photo: Courtesy of Ryan Lange on Unsplash
