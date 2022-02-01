Schwazze Adds Key Hires To Senior Leadership Team

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Schwazze, SHWZ announced the addition of key roles to support the company's significant expansion within manufacturing, cultivation, and information technology.

As vice president of Manufacturing and Supply Chain, David Kaufman joined the leadership team from Carlex Glass where he was responsible for global operations. Kaufman is a seasoned executive with experience identifying and yielding multimillion-dollar improvements in operations and supply chain through LEAN manufacturing, procurement, and distribution strategies. He had full P&L responsibility for the European business segment where he led a significant turnaround in operating performance and financial improvement.

Steven Liedtke joins Schwazze as vice president, Information Services. Liedtke is an experienced IT executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience across industry sectors such as: CPG, food & beverage, retail, and high techindustries, including The Hain Celestial Group, The Whitewave Foods Company and Maines Group. Technology is a key pillar in Schwazze's growth strategy to help drive digital transformation, operational efficiencies, and synergies.

The third key addition to the leadership team is in cannabis cultivation. Robert Piziali joins Schwazze as VP of cultivation, overseeing its grow operations. Piziali was formerly the president of FarmPerfect, a cannabis farm management company based in Mendocino County, CA. He has 20 years of experience in operations management and, prior to cannabis, comes from the wine industry where he was involved in all aspects – from the vineyard to the cellar, to tasting rooms and retail operations. He was also the Co-Founder and president of FLO Wine, which he launched nationally in chains including Wal-Mart, Costco, Target, Jewel-Osco, and Albertsons.

"We are excited about the key additions to our operational leadership team. Kaufman, Piziali and Liedtke bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in their respective areas which are both critical to Schwazze's growth strategy in manufacturing, grow operations, distribution and digital commerce," Nirup Krishnamurthy, COO stated. "We continue to be proud of what we've built in Colorado since 2019 and look forward to our continued expansion."

Photo: Courtesy of Mathematical Michael on Unsplash