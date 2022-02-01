Canopy Growth's BioSteel Sells Sports Drinks To Nearly 15,000 Stores Across U.S.

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., which is part-owned by Canopy Growth Corporation CGC announced a series of new deals with retailers that bring the brand’s lineup of Clean. Healthy. Hydration. sports drinks to nearly 15,000 new stores across the United States. The new retailers include Albertsons Company, Food Lion, Giant Food, Publix, Stop & Shop, Rite Aid and Sheetz, as well as over 20 additional national, regional and local grocery, convenience and drug chains.
In each new location, BioSteel will provide customers with flexible options to meet their daily hydration needs, offering its ready to drink premium sports drinks as single units and in a new four pack with certain retailers. The lineup of five flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze, and products are hitting shelves at these retailers now through February 2022.
“As we continue to introduce Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to consumers in the U.S., we’re thrilled to be working with these new retailers to grow our presence on shelves and in communities throughout the country,” John Celenza, co-CEO and co-founder of BioSteel stated. “We’ve seen strong growth and customer retention rates among athletes and health-conscious consumers, and with these new deals, we’re able to make our sugar-free, ready to drink sports drinks even more accessible.”
Photo: Courtesy of Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.