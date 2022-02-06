Why Vaping Weed Provides A Different High Than Smoking

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission.

Ever since the popularity of vaping cannabis began to rise, the debate over which method is more effective has raged on amongst cannabis enthusiasts everywhere.

For cannabis enthusiasts, pulling out a vape pen has become preferable to rolling up a joint or a blunt for numerous reasons. Vaping is generally more convenient and discreet than smoking. There’s also research displaying evidence that vaping gets people higher than traditional methods of smoking.

Regardless, there are still many cannabis enthusiasts who aren’t fans of vaping due to the simple fact that it provides a different high than smoking. There are numerous reasons why that’s the case. Here are just a few.

Combustion Kills Terpenes

There are a variety of terpenes in cannabis that have a profound impact on the way cannabis enthusiasts feel when consuming marijuana. When people choose to vape cannabis it’s easier for them to enjoy the flavor of specific strains because the terpenes aren’t being burned.

The combustion that takes place when lighting a doobie or a bowl burns away the terpenes that provide flavor, along with many of the cannabinoids that provide strains with their distinctive qualities. Vaporizing allows cannabis enthusiasts to alternate the temperature levels of their devices which means it’s easier to preserve the subtle nuances a marijuana strain is capable of providing. This is one of the biggest reasons vaping marijuana often provides a different sensation than smoking it traditionally.

Vaping Provides A Cleaner High

Another reason the vaping experience differs from that of traditional smoking is because it doesn’t come with the harmful chemicals that come with smoking. This could be part of the reason why a vaping high can make cannabis enthusiasts seem more energetic. When smoking a joint or blunt it’s not unusual for people to spend the rest of the day on the couch. The cleaner high that vaping provides is both healthier and more conducive to having a productive day, while still being able to enjoy marijuana from time to time as it progresses.

More THC Enters The Bloodstream

One of the biggest reasons vaping provides a different high than smoking is due to the amount of THC that enters the bloodstream from vaping. Both vaping and smoking both allow THC to enter the bloodstream directly through the lungs. Even so, recent research reveals that vaping results in higher levels of THC in the bloodstream when compared to smoking.

In the study, participants were each given 25 mg of THC to vape and 25 mg of THC to smoke. The group that vaped the 25 mg of THC had what was described as “more significant drug effects” when vaping, as opposed to smoking. This helps explain why vaping marijuana is capable of getting people higher than traditionally smoking.

Keep this information in mind for the next time someone tries to describe why vaping isn’t as effective as regular smoking methods like bowls and blunts!