Remember That Time A Couple Named Their Daughters After The Two Major Weed Varieties?

byJelena Martinovic
February 27, 2022 11:42 am
Inspired by the trend of plant-themed baby names, one family has gone a step further, naming their daughters SaTiva and Indica, according to Merry Jane.

In October 2018, Fred Lee of Baltimore, Maryland, the uncle to the two girls, tweeted that his brother named his daughter SaTiva.

One year and four months later, the proud uncle updated his followers, revealing the birth of another niece named Indica, the publication reported. 

The weed-loving couple named their newborn Indica Akili Jean Quin-Groce. 

Commenters on social media are reportedly mostly worried about the consequences the girls will suffer later in life for their names. 

“Of course their safety is my top priority, no one is going to f— with them, but I want to see how they can blossom with these … ‘blossoming’ names,” Lee said, according to Merry Jane. 

In recent years, the popularity of weed-related pet names has grown by 600%, the publication said.

Leer en Español: Índica, Sativa, Híbrida: ¿Cuál Es La Diferencia?

