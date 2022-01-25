Blockchain And Cannabis? This Polish Start-Up Raised 400 Thousand Euros

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

The Polish start-up Trustt, raised €400,000 to fund its cannabis seed traceability platform on the blockchain.

The platform, which will be called Trustt Trace, will seek to regulate the European cannabis market and establish itself in the main producing countries on the continent such as the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malta, Poland, and Denmark.

As reported by CannaDaily, Trustt's blockchain technology "will track every stage of a product's life cycle, from growing seeds to packaging the final product."

Meanwhile, Mike Sikorski, co-founder of the Polish company, assured: "Trustt Trace will allow us to achieve our vision of making cannabis products safer for consumers while helping growers to comply and be more profitable."

"If adopted, it will reduce costs and ease compliance checks, which will stimulate market growth and further increase consumer safety," he added.

Image Via El Planteo.