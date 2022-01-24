QQQ
GrowGeneration Opens 63rd Hydroponic Garden Center in Ardmore, Oklahoma

byNina Zdinjak
January 24, 2022 12:12 pm
GrowGeneration Opens 63rd Hydroponic Garden Center in Ardmore, Oklahoma

Hydroponics innovator GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) on Monday announced the opening of a new hydroponic garden center at 1511 Broadway Street in Ardmore Oklahoma. The 25,000 square foot location is conveniently located in southern Oklahoma at Interstate 35 near the Texas border.

This is the company’s sixth location in Oklahoma and 63rd nationwide.

"With this new Ardmore location, GrowGen is defining the next generation of garden centers, with the largest selection, best service and grow professionals, to deliver solutions for all types of growers," Darren Lampert, CEO and co-founder of GrowGen said in a statement. "In the three years since Oklahoma legalized medical cannabis, its over 9,000 licensed farms have surpassed the number of licensed farms in California and the number of retail cannabis locations in the state is more than Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, combined."

At the moment, GrowGen has 63 locations across 13 states.

Price Action

GrowGeneration shares were trading 5.68% lower at $7.31 per share at the time of writing Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Jimenez on Unsplash

