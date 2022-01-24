QQQ
-10.51
362.20
-2.99%
BTC/USD
-2048.57
34195.98
-5.65%
DIA
-7.09
349.44
-2.07%
SPY
-11.10
449.08
-2.53%
TLT
+ 0.38
143.25
+ 0.26%
GLD
+ 0.16
170.93
+ 0.09%

Novamind Stock Dives On $3.95M Private Placement With Institutional Investor

byNina Zdinjak
January 24, 2022 10:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Novamind Stock Dives On $3.95M Private Placement With Institutional Investor

Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM) (OTCQB:NVMDF) (FSE: HN2) announced Monday a CA$5 million ($3.95 million) private placement with an institutional investor. The mental health company, specialized in psychedelic medicine, confirmed it has signed a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor for a private placement of its common shares, and warrants.

Under the private placement, the company will issue 12.5 million shares and warrants to buy up to an aggregate of 12.5 million shares at a price of CA$0.40 per share and associated warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one share at a price of CA$0.50 per share for a period of five years following the issuance date.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement.

Novimind plans to use the collected net proceeds from the private placement for standard working capital purposes. No securities were offered or sold to Canadian residents in connection with the private placement.

The private placement is expected to close on or about January 26, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

More recent news from Novamind:

Novamind Expands To Arizona With Purchase Of New Ketamine Clinic

Novamind Opens Addiction Clinic In Utah, Establishing Substance Use Disorder Program

Price Action

Novamind shares were trading 11.74% lower at 36 cents per share at the time of writing Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Novamind Expands To Arizona With Purchase Of New Ketamine Clinic

Novamind Expands To Arizona With Purchase Of New Ketamine Clinic

Novamind Inc. read more
National Institute on Drug Abuse Will Test Ibogaine For Addiction Treatment As Drug Deaths Crest 100,000

National Institute on Drug Abuse Will Test Ibogaine For Addiction Treatment As Drug Deaths Crest 100,000

The U.S. government has taken a significant step toward tackling the mounting national substance addiction crisis by partnering with neuroscience company Delix Therapeutics to study a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic drug ibogaine.   read more
Novamind Opens Addiction Clinic In Utah, Establishing Substance Use Disorder Program

Novamind Opens Addiction Clinic In Utah, Establishing Substance Use Disorder Program

Novamind Inc. (OTCQB: NVMDF), a mental health company specializing in psychedelic medicine, has announced the launch of a new clinic located in downtown Salt Lake City specializing in integrative behavioral health and services for adults with substance use disorders.  read more
Novamind Partners With Bienstar Wellness, Opening Door To Ibogaine Treatment For Addiction Disorders

Novamind Partners With Bienstar Wellness, Opening Door To Ibogaine Treatment For Addiction Disorders

Novamind Inc. (OTCQB: NVMDF) a mental health company specializing in psychedelic medicine, recently announced a strategic investment and advisory agreement with Bienstar Wellness Corp, an Uruguay-based mental health company, to assist in the expansion of Latin Ameri read more