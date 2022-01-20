QQQ
Saint Vincent, First Eastern Caribbean State To Export Medical Cannabis, Is 'Ready For Global Business'

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
January 20, 2022 6:13 pm
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, a Caribbean nation with a population of just over 110,000 people, exported 110 pounds (49.8 kilos) of cannabis to Germany, making it the first Eastern Caribbean state to export medical marijuana. 

St Vincent's agriculture minister Saboto Caesar said on Jan. 7 that Germany's Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices had approved a license for the shipment and that the product, sold by Caribbean Cannabis Company, should be in Germany posthaste.

"St. Vincent and the Grenadines is ready for global business in the Medicinal Wellness Industry space," Caesar said, adding the government hopes to develop other wellness products including traditional medicines and the emerging field of psychedelic medicine, reported Reuters.

Caesar noted that while this was the first medical cannabis export by a member of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, which is made up of 11 nations, there will be more to come.

Photo by Trenton Jones on Unsplash

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Politics Markets General

