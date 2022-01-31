This Cannabis Company Thinks Recent Acquisitions May Give an Edge if Cannabis Legislation Improves in 2022

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

2021 saw some significant strides toward cannabis legislation.

Politicians and policymakers advocated for cannabis legalization through the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity (CAOC) and the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) acts, both of which would have significantly altered the regulatory infrastructure around the space.

The MORE Act, for example, would have descheduled cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act and expunged former cannabis-related convictions. While these acts failed to pass in the Senate, the number of Americans opposed to cannabis use is steadily decreasing. A 2021 poll by the Pew Research Center, for example, showed that fewer than 10% of U.S. adults say marijuana should be illegal, and U.S. Rep. Nancy Macy, a South Carolina Republican, became the first in her party to introduce a federal legalization bill for cannabis.

The data supports America’s general attitude toward cannabis. A report by Data Bridge Market Research assigns a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.16% to medical marijuana between 2022 and 2029, and another report by analytics firm Headset stipulates that legal cannabis sales could cross $30 billion in 2022.

With corporate giants like Tilray Inc. TLRY and Canopy Growth Corp. WEED already on the market and general sentiment hinting toward loosening regulations, the cannabis market may be in for a potential run somewhere down the line. For smaller, active operators like Marijuana Company of America Inc. MCOA, this could be great news.

Marijuana Company of America – Preparing for 2022

After an active year in 2021, the Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) expanded its portfolio and reported its financial results.

On Oct. 11 the company announced it received approval from the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), Brazil’s regulatory agency, to sell physician-prescribed hempSMART™ in the country, one of the largest CBD markets in South America.

The company continued its expansion with an acquisition announced just three days later. On Oct. 14, MCOA confirmed that it had completed the acquisition of VBF Brands Inc. in a deal it called the most significant acquisition in the company’s history. VBF is a fully licensed marijuana cultivator and distributor based in Salinas, California, and was previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sunset Island Group Inc.

These acquisitions and entries into different markets have brought about the company’s highest quarterly revenue since inception of $444,178.

With Cannabis Global Inc., Eco Innovation Group Inc. and Natural Plant Extracts already in MCOA’s basket of cannabis companies, the company has exposure to the cannabis, hemp and CBD markets as well as cannabis innovation markets. Eco Innovation Group, for example, provides water-treatment services for cannabis producers, while Cannabis Global has proposed the release of new cannabis brands with celebrities like rapper and record executive Rick Ross.

“We strive to develop a comprehensive selection of synergistic companies that provide consistent value to our shareholders. Furthermore, our vertically integrated business model provides our companies and partners with the best opportunities for rapid growth. It is our attention to detail in producing premium products and adhering to the best business practices that distinguish MCOA among the leaders of Cannabis products in the global marketplace,” the company says on its website.

