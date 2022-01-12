Cybin Notes 'Milestone' Step with USPTO Notice of Allowance for CYB004

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Cybin awarded notice for company’s innovative treatment of anxiety disorders

Approval demonstrates company’s dedication to discovery and development of psychedelic-based compounds for addressing mental health

Anxiety disorders rank among the most common mental illnesses in the country

Cybin (NEO: CYBN) (NYSE American: CYBN) has taken another step forward in its strategic plan to strengthen its position as leading innovator in developing putative psychedelic compounds. The company has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for its patent application for an innovative treatment of anxiety disorders (https://ibn.fm/8hMWh).

Cybin announced that it has been awarded a USPTO Notice of Allowance for patent application No. 17/394,038. The patent is connected to the company’s…

