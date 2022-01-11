QQQ
Cybin CEO Participation in Upcoming Events Recognizes Company Expertise

by InvestorBrandNetwork
January 11, 2022 1:11 PM | 2 min read
  This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
  • CEO to participate in panel discussion, fireside chat focusing on psychedelics,
  • The company is engineering next-generation psychedelic molecules as it works to transform the mental health treatment landscape
  • CYBN is implementing a three-pillar strategy

Cybin CYBN CYBN, a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics, is gaining recognition as a leader in the psychedelic space. Evidence of this can be seen in the Cybin CEO’s upcoming participation in two virtual investor conferences (https://ibn.fm/1zAF4).

The company announced that CEO Doug Drysdale has been invited to participate in a panel discussion titled “Psychedelics: More Than Just a Trip” during the…

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CYBN are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/CYBN

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

