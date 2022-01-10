Hempsana Teams Up With Feel Ventures To Launch Ufeelu CBD Product Line In Canada

byJelena Martinovic
January 10, 2022 11:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Hempsana Teams Up With Feel Ventures To Launch Ufeelu CBD Product Line In Canada

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. said Monday that it has entered into a custom manufacturing agreement with Feel Ventures Inc. to launch their first products from their ufeelu branded line of products.

What Happened

Under the deal, Hempsana agreed to manufacture their best-selling SKUs that target non-psychoactive experiences both from a cannabinoid and terpene level perspective.

Why It Matters

The agreement allows Hempsana to leverage its manufacturing services as well as its newly commercialized production capabilities focused on minor cannabinoids such as CBG and CBN to manufacture and distribute Feel Venture's first products from ufeelu.

Focused on manufacturing innovative and approachable cannabinoid-based products, the Vancouver-based Feel Ventures will utilize Hempsana's "research, development, and extraction of rare cannabinoids with the work we have done with plant-based terpenes to set the industry standard for non-psychoactive craft cannabis products," Sameer Padamsey, director at Feel Ventures explained.

What's Next?

The partnership is expected to "bring unique curated non-psychoactive CBD products to Canadian consumers in 2022," Randy Ko, CEO of Hempsana said.

"Working with a unique and innovative brand such as ufeelu complements our vision to bring exciting new rare cannabinoids to consumers," Ko added.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

The Connection Between Cannabis And Memory: What Science Tells Us

The Connection Between Cannabis And Memory: What Science Tells Us

This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. read more
Is This Cannabinoid Being Overlooked As A Treatment For Autism?

Is This Cannabinoid Being Overlooked As A Treatment For Autism?

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today and appears here with permission. read more
Does CBD Impair Driving Ability?

Does CBD Impair Driving Ability?

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today and appears here with permission. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the several dozens of cannabinoids that are contained within the cannabis plant. read more
Trulieve Reaches Milestone With Opening Of 160th US Store, Continues Support For Military Veterans

Trulieve Reaches Milestone With Opening Of 160th US Store, Continues Support For Military Veterans

On Friday, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) opened another Trulieve-branded medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania – this time through its affiliate Chamounix Ventures, LLC. read more