Hempsana Teams Up With Feel Ventures To Launch Ufeelu CBD Product Line In Canada

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. said Monday that it has entered into a custom manufacturing agreement with Feel Ventures Inc. to launch their first products from their ufeelu branded line of products.

What Happened

Under the deal, Hempsana agreed to manufacture their best-selling SKUs that target non-psychoactive experiences both from a cannabinoid and terpene level perspective.

Why It Matters

The agreement allows Hempsana to leverage its manufacturing services as well as its newly commercialized production capabilities focused on minor cannabinoids such as CBG and CBN to manufacture and distribute Feel Venture's first products from ufeelu.

Focused on manufacturing innovative and approachable cannabinoid-based products, the Vancouver-based Feel Ventures will utilize Hempsana's "research, development, and extraction of rare cannabinoids with the work we have done with plant-based terpenes to set the industry standard for non-psychoactive craft cannabis products," Sameer Padamsey, director at Feel Ventures explained.

What's Next?

The partnership is expected to "bring unique curated non-psychoactive CBD products to Canadian consumers in 2022," Randy Ko, CEO of Hempsana said.

"Working with a unique and innovative brand such as ufeelu complements our vision to bring exciting new rare cannabinoids to consumers," Ko added.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash