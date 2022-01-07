How Do Different Marijuana Strains Affect Our Bodies? WayofLeaf Apple Watch App Tracks Vital Signs And More

WayofLeaf.com, a cannabis and alternative health megasite is releasing a new mobile app that monitors and tracks various health and vital signs before and after using specific cannabis products.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company stated that the app's goal is to help establish a reliable database that accurately outlines the health effects of individuals before and after using various cannabis strains and products.

How Does It Work?

For starters, the app is used in conjunction with the Apple Watch.

After selecting a cannabis strain or product, including CBD, users begin a pre-monitoring session wherein the Apple Watch tracks vital signs such as heart rate (BPM) and heart rhythm.

After approximately one hour, the user's vital signs are monitored again to identify a specific strain's effects on different factors, such as stress, anxiety and sleep quality, to name a few.

The WayofLeaf App also allows users to leave detailed notes on the effects of the product they consumed, which can be stored for future reference.

The app, available for download on the Apple iStore, offers full access to WayofLeaf's article content and access to medical marijuana doctors in states where it is legal.

First Of Its Kind

"With this app, we will start to collect reliable, authentic data that outlines the effectiveness – or lack thereof – of cannabis strains and products for specific health uses," Dylan Baker, WayofLeaf correspondent said.

WayofLeaf refers to its new app as "the first of its kind in the industry," adding that it has the potential to revolutionize the way people use medical and recreational cannabis.

"Cannabis use and regulation has grown by leaps and bounds over the decades," Baker added. "Still, we're severely lacking in terms of our knowledge and ability to use strains and products to achieve a specific set of health outcomes."

Apart from marijuana strains, users can select and monitor the effects of a variety of other cannabis products.

Related Stories