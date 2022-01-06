Longtime Cannabis Policy Expert Morgan Fox Hired To Oversee NORML's Federal Advocacy Efforts

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) announced that Morgan Fox will join its national team as political director, taking over the position from outgoing NORML staffer Justin Strekal.

Fox, who worked as a cannabis policy reform advocate since 2008, has been directly involved in state ballot initiative campaigns to establish medical and adult-use cannabis programs.

He will now fill the shoes of Justin Strekal, one of the most widely recognized faces of the cannabis reform movement who spent five years as a federal lobbyist at NORML.

“I took the responsibility of being the federal lobbyist and political director for NORML incredibly seriously as a way to harness the decades and decades of organizing that has been done by activists in as pointed and tenacious a way as possible to translate that into federal policy reform,” Strekal told Marijuana Moment. He added that he will continue to work to advance the cause in a different capacity.

Fox, meanwhile, served as the media relations director and chief spokesperson for the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) and spent nearly a decade at the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP).

In a statement, Fox said he looked forward to reforming the country's marijuana laws with NORML.

“After spending my entire career trying to reform our country’s disastrous marijuana laws, it is truly an honor to be a part of the organization that started it all,” Fox said in an official statement. “We have never been closer to substantively changing federal cannabis policy (…). I look forward to working closely with Congress and our allies to continue the efforts to end prohibition, repair the harms it has caused, and enact new policies centered on science, safety, and justice.”

Photo Via NORML