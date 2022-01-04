QQQ
-6.87
408.55
-1.71%
BTC/USD
-365.99
46080.11
-0.79%
DIA
+ 2.66
363.02
+ 0.73%
SPY
-0.69
478.40
-0.14%
TLT
-0.98
145.28
-0.68%
GLD
+ 1.22
167.11
+ 0.73%

Psilocybin Does Not Produce Adverse Effects On Cognition Or Emotional Function, New Study Finds

byNatan Ponieman
January 4, 2022 2:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Psilocybin Does Not Produce Adverse Effects On Cognition Or Emotional Function, New Study Finds

A new study is shedding light on the safety profile of psilocybin, the active ingredient in so-called “magic mushrooms.”

Published on Tuesday in the Journal of Psychopharmacology, the study looks at the effects of psilocybin in the cognitive and emotional functions of healthy volunteers. While psilocybin is known for its ability to reduce depression in the long term, its effects on cognitive function remain understudied.

The research was undertaken using COMP360, a proprietary version of psilocybin developed by Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS). The company recently finished the largest phase 2 trial on psilocybin to date, with very positive results and is now headed to phase 3.

Conducted at King’s College London in 2019, the study showed there were no short or long-term detrimental effects on cognitive functioning or emotional processing with psilocybin.

The Details

The study looked at the effects of two doses of COMP360 psilocybin compared with placebo in 89 healthy male and female adult volunteers. Participants received either a 10mg dose, a 25mg dose or a placebo. 

The drug was administered simultaneously to up to six participants, who all received one-to-one psychological support from trained therapists throughout the session, which lasted about six hours. The study involved a 12 week follow-up period.

The Results

There were no serious adverse events and COMP360 psilocybin was found to be well-tolerated with no clinically-relevant negative effects on cognitive function.

“This rigorous study is an important first demonstration that the simultaneous administration of psilocybin is worth exploring further. If we think about how psilocybin therapy (if approved) may be delivered in the future, it's important to demonstrate the feasibility and the safety of giving it to more than one person at the same time, so we can think about how we scale the treatment up,” said Dr. James Rucker, the study’s lead author.

Photo by Arina Krasnikova on Pexels.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Understanding The Psilocybin Supply Chain: Every Production Method Explained

Understanding The Psilocybin Supply Chain: Every Production Method Explained

Psilocybin is known as the active compound in so-called “magic mushrooms”, yet most psilocybin used in clinical trials today is synthesized in laboratories without the use of biological material. As psychedelics-assisted therapy gains momentum, investors need to understand the difference between the current available means of obtaining psilocybin. read more
2021 Was The Year Psychedelics Conquered Capitalism...Or Is It The Other Way Around?

2021 Was The Year Psychedelics Conquered Capitalism...Or Is It The Other Way Around?

Witnessing an entirely new industry being created from scratch is a rare and historic event, one that brings with it tremendous opportunity for investors and entrepreneurs alike. read more
Why We're Excited About Compass Pathways' Clinical Trial Treating PTSD With Psilocybin

Why We're Excited About Compass Pathways' Clinical Trial Treating PTSD With Psilocybin

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. read more
Compass Pathways' Psilocybin Therapy Shows Mixed Results From Depression Trial

Compass Pathways' Psilocybin Therapy Shows Mixed Results From Depression Trial