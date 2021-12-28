Weed Friendly Vacations: Arizona Hotel Encourages Guests To Indulge In Cannabis Consumption

Cannabis-centric digital streaming network Social Club TV recently announced a new streaming partnership with ProHospitality Group (PHG) and its new lifestyle wellness hotel brand, Elevations, to bring the ultimate vacation to cannabis enthusiasts around the world.

As of December 2021, The Clarendon Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona offers cannabis-friendly hotel rooms and a lounge powered by Elevations. In these specific rooms, guests are encouraged to enjoy themselves with edibles as well as flower and vape products, all of which can be purchased at local dispensaries.

Alex Rizk, CEO of Elevation, told Benzinga that “Social Club TV will play a big role in the guest’s entertainment experience by providing their cannabis-focused content to rooms via streaming. Beginning in 2022, guests will be able to enjoy their cannabis products while also enjoying cannabis-centric programming.”

Social Club TV is known for its impressive catalog of cannabis-focused shows that are both entertaining and educational and can be watched via connected TV (CTV) programming.

