Herbacée, The Nonalcoholic Cannabis-Infused Sparkling Wine Blend You Need For The Holidays

Herbacée (pronounced er-ba-cee), is a new nonalcoholic cannabis-infused sparkling wine blend inspired by France's best wine regions, including Bordeaux, Rhône, Provence, Champagne and Loire.

Created by cannabis beverage expert and Certified Specialist of Wine, Jamie Evans, Herbacée was developed to drink like a dry sparkling rosé but with the addition of cannabis. The brand’s first release, Herbacée Sparkling Rosier, is a nonalcoholic South of France-style, rosé blend made primarily from Grenache, Mourvèdre and Cinsault wine grapes and infused with 5mg THC and 5mg CBD per can.

"Throughout my career in both cannabis and wine, it's been my dream to develop a cannabis-infused beverage that provides the sophisticated experience of drinking an elegant sparkling wine, but minus the alcohol. After many months of research and product development, I'm thrilled to introduce my interpretation of cannabis-infused wine with Herbacée and our first release, Sparkling Rosier,” said Jamie Evans, co-founder and CEO of Herbacée.

“Each release from Herbacée will feature premium French-inspired wine blends sourced from notable wine regions. This first edition comes from California's Central Coast, namely San Luis Obispo, where I once lived and studied wine and viticulture. Looking ahead to 2022, I plan to expand Herbacée's sparkling portfolio by launching Sparkling Blanchette, a cannabis-infused nonalcoholic white wine inspired by traditional Blanc de Blancs Champagne. From a sensory perspective, bubbles liven up dealcoholized wine and add a playful character to the beverage, making our sparkling wines Herbacée's flagship products, available in both 750ml bottles and cans. Once pandemic-related import restrictions are repealed, I'd also love to feature French wines as the base for Herbacée products as the brand continues to grow."

Currently available for delivery through Ona.Life in San Francisco in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties. Herbacée will expand to the Southern California market in early January. Herbacée’s Sparkling Rosier is available in both single-serve cans ($8 each) and four-packs for $28.

