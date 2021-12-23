A Look At The Booming Cannabis Market: The Best Weed Jobs In Demand

By BestCBDOils.org & NowSourcing.

Everywhere you look, cannabusiness is booming. What you may not realize is the sheer depth and breadth of the different types of jobs in its industry that have been increasing. What may have started as a more menial grower’s job along with the logistics and sales elements has blossomed into a major world industry power. This year alone, the legal cannabis industry supported 321,000 full-time jobs across the USA. That's more than many mainstream industries including electrical engineers, nurse practitioners, web developers, and paramedics.

Where are exactly the best bright spots in cannabis jobs? Let’s examine a few high paying jobs you might have not otherwise considered:

Master Extractor ($80,000 – $250,000) – overseeing production of safe and effective oils and concentrates.

Edibles Chef ($40,000 – $90,000) – chefs and bakers creating precise dosage in products.

Budtender ($21,000 – $40,000) – requiring adept customer service skills helping dispensary customers choose their best strains and products for their needs.

Marijuana Courier ($19,000 – $35,000) – this is rapidly growing as many dispensaries have expanded their delivery offerings since the pandemic started.

The sky’s the limit as to how many more jobs are coming, as well. Why? Consider that in the United States, only 1 in 3 states have legalized cannabis on the books. Last year, Arizona, Montana, Mississippi, New Jersey, and South Dakota joined the ranks of other legalized cannabis states, and in doing so added 26,000 cannabis jobs to the mix.

Learn more about the growing number of jobs in the cannabusiness industry in the visual deep dive below: