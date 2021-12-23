Ten Predictions For US Cannabis In 2022: Valuations, MSOs, Consolidation, Software, Debt And More

With just eleven days remaining in 2021, we make ten predictions for US Cannabis in 2022

Valuations to remain depressed with the potential for further compression.

New out year multiples highlight longer term upside potential for investors.

The largest MSOs will lose share to smaller operators.

Consolidation to accelerate.

Significant legislative progress at the state level including rec in populous states. It will not matter for stock returns.

Declining flower pricing to be a problem. Pressure presents opportunities for brands and service providers.

Software plays continue to garner main stream institutional investment. Institutional interest represents a harbinger of what will come for plant-touching operators post banking legislation.

Debt becomes cheaper for even smaller operators. Capital access fuels growth and M&A.

International opportunities become a focus for US operators.

Smart operators to hedge on interstate sales opportunity.

Investment Highlights:

Valuations to remain depressed in ’22 with possible further declines. Upside of >2X is reasonable in next few years on ’24 valuation multiples.

2022 outperforming stocks will be of companies that best execute on growth initiatives and beneficiaries of M&A.

More accessible lower cost debt supports growth outlook.

Continue to favor smaller and medium sized players over more expensive peers. In many cases are better positioned for growth and margin expansion but priced at relative discount.

Multiple factors align for consolidation in ’22. Of covered companies believe Cansortium and Goodness are most likely takeouts. Each offers significant value at current levels.

Expect California to be a target for M&A as large operators see value in challenged operators and seek a hedge on future interstate sales.

