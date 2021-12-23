QQQ
+ 0.91
393.04
+ 0.23%
BTC/USD
-117.48
48470.68
-0.24%
DIA
+ 1.38
356.01
+ 0.39%
SPY
+ 1.74
465.95
+ 0.37%
TLT
-0.50
150.32
-0.33%
GLD
-0.07
168.66
-0.04%

Ten Predictions For US Cannabis In 2022: Valuations, MSOs, Consolidation, Software, Debt And More

byViridian Capital Advisors
December 23, 2021 8:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ten Predictions For US Cannabis In 2022: Valuations, MSOs, Consolidation, Software, Debt And More
  • With just eleven days remaining in 2021, we make ten predictions for US Cannabis in 2022
  • Valuations to remain depressed with the potential for further compression.
  • New out year multiples highlight longer term upside potential for investors.
  • The largest MSOs will lose share to smaller operators.
  • Consolidation to accelerate.
  • Significant legislative progress at the state level including rec in populous states. It will not matter for stock returns.
  • Declining flower pricing to be a problem. Pressure presents opportunities for brands and service providers.
  • Software plays continue to garner main stream institutional investment. Institutional interest represents a harbinger of what will come for plant-touching operators post banking legislation.
  • Debt becomes cheaper for even smaller operators. Capital access fuels growth and M&A.
  • International opportunities become a focus for US operators.
  • Smart operators to hedge on interstate sales opportunity.

Investment Highlights:

  • Valuations to remain depressed in ’22 with possible further declines. Upside of >2X is reasonable in next few years on ’24 valuation multiples.
  • 2022 outperforming stocks will be of companies that best execute on growth initiatives and beneficiaries of M&A.
  • More accessible lower cost debt supports growth outlook.
  • Continue to favor smaller and medium sized players over more expensive peers. In many cases are better positioned for growth and margin expansion but priced at relative discount.
  • Multiple factors align for consolidation in ’22. Of covered companies believe Cansortium and Goodness are most likely takeouts. Each offers significant value at current levels.
  • Expect California to be a target for M&A as large operators see value in challenged operators and seek a hedge on future interstate sales.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO ACCESS A BREAKDOWN OF EACH PREDICTION WITHIN THE FULL REPORT 

Viridian Capital Advisors
www.viridianca.com
Jonathan DeCourcey
Director of Equity Research
JDecourcey@viridianca.com
(781) 724 – 6869

Subscribe Here:
Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker

*Disclaimers
The information contained herein is for informational purposes and is not intended as a research report. It should not be construed as Viridian recommending investment in cannabis companies or as a solicitation to buy or sell any security or engage in a particular investment strategy. Investment in cannabis companies entails substantial risk. Before acting on any information, you should consider whether it is suitable for your particular circumstances and consult all available material, and, if necessary, seek professional advice.
Viridian Capital Advisors and its affiliates, as well as their respective partners, directors, shareholders, and employees, may have a position in the securities mentioned herein or may make purchases and/or sales from time to time. Viridian Capital Advisors, through broker-dealer services provided by Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd., (Member FINRA/SIPC), may act, or may have acted in the past, as a financial advisor to certain companies mentioned herein and may receive, or may have received, a remuneration for their services from those companies.
The above information whether in part or in its entirety neither constitutes an offer nor makes any recommendation to buy or sell any securities.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets

Related Articles

Corporate Cannabis Takeover? Assessing 5 Big Industries Already At The Table

Corporate Cannabis Takeover? Assessing 5 Big Industries Already At The Table

This article was originally published on The Bluntness, and appears here with permission.  As more big business movers and shakers appear to be ratcheting up their incursions into the cannabis industry, industry advocates are stepping up their defense.  read more
[Watch] How Psychedelics Will Change Society, MAPS Partnership With Numinus Wellness CEO

[Watch] How Psychedelics Will Change Society, MAPS Partnership With Numinus Wellness CEO

This article by Sarah Abelsohn was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight, and appears here with permission. read more
Cannabis Industry Chart Of The Week: The Great Cannabis Debt Shift

Cannabis Industry Chart Of The Week: The Great Cannabis Debt Shift

There has been a significant shift in cannabis debt issuance from equity-linked debt to straight debt with no equity linkage. This shift reflects the industry's growing maturity and profitability (at least in the U.S.) read more
Ketamine Could Treat This Rare Neurological Condition, Says PharmaTher

Ketamine Could Treat This Rare Neurological Condition, Says PharmaTher

This article by Emily Jarvie was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight, and appears here with permission. read more