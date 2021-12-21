Verifique Cannabis And Fentanyl+ Detection Tests Kits Now Available On Walmart Marketplace

Veriteque USA Inc., a maker of testing kits for narcotics and explosives, reported Tuesday that its brand will be available on the Walmart (NYSE:WMT) marketplace in the U.S., as a newly registered Seller on the platform.

This means that both of Verifique flagship products that are made in the U.S., the Verifique Cannabis Detection Test and the Verifique Fentanyl+ Detection Test, will be accessible on the Walmart site. The company intends to list additional products as they continue to expand their portfolio.

"We are very excited to be able to bring Verifique test kits to the Walmart Marketplace," Veriteque CEO, Bobby Betros said. "Walmart Marketplace is a very well established and widely recognized eCommerce platform, which can help greatly expand the reach of Verifique's products. Our ultimate goal is to help parents, educators, and business owners across the country gain access to the tools they need to keep their homes and communities safe, and listing on Walmart Marketplace is a great step towards helping us achieve that goal."

About The Two Products

Verifique test kits are designed to help keep communities safe, says the company, and have numerous applications across the spectrum of drug prevention. They are considered to be excellent tools for use in drug education, intervention and interdiction and harm reduction.

Verifique Cannabis Test Kits are mostly aimed at parents, teachers and employers as they have the ability to detect cannabis and fentanyl, with results in under 30 seconds.

Verifique’s Fentanyl+ Detection Test is a simple, single-use multi-drug test to screen for the presence of fentanyl and major fentanyl analogues. The test is capable of detecting multiple classes of narcotics, including fentanyls, synthetic opioids (heroin, meperidine, etc.) and amphetamines (MDMA, meth, ephedrine, etc.).

The CDC recently confirmed an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths during the 12-month period ending in April 2021, an increase of 28.5% from the same period the year before. A jump in opioid deaths can also be attributed to fentanyl, a powerful opioid used as a pain medication and when combined with other medications, for anesthesia.

Photo: Courtesy of Veriteque USA Inc