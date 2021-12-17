QQQ
GOP Lawmakers Call On Biden And Harris To End Silence On Cannabis Legalization

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
December 17, 2021 4:24 pm
On Thursday, Republican lawmakers Dave Joyce (R-OH) and Don Young (R-AK), both co-chairs of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris urging the administration to reschedule cannabis under federal law, reported Marijuana Moment.

The letter discusses the restrictions caused by marijuana’s Schedule I classification, to the treatment of a wide range of patients, including those suffering from cancer as well as veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Lawmakers Joyce and Young questioned the federal government for barring access to innovative, proven (and in many cases) safer alternatives.

“As both legislative chambers continue to debate the merits of various common-sense proposals on the issue of cannabis reform and a complete end to federal prohibition garners more and more bipartisan support, your administration’s absence from these debates and lack of action, which is inconsistent with previous statements you have made on the topic, is of serious concerns,” reads the letter.

“Each day cannabis remains overly scheduled, patients and researchers across the United States continue to lose access to life-saving therapies and data,” the lawmakers wrote.

In addition, they noted that the continued Schedule I classification of cannabis “puts the U.S. far behind many of our international partners and scientific competitors.”

Image Courtesy of El Planteo. 

