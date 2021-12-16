Was This The Largest Ever CBD Effectiveness Study? What Were The Results?

The Radicle ACES (Advancing CBD Education and Science) study could be the largest longitudinal real-world evidence (RWE) CBD research project in history, involving nearly 3,000 participants.

The recent study sought to determine the effectiveness of botanical products containing CBD by examining whether 13 participating CBD brands delivered therapeutic benefits across five health outcomes, including well-being, quality of life, longer-term pain, feelings of anxiety and sleep quality.

A few key outcomes from early analysis include:

· Participants experienced a 71% improvement in their well-being, on average

· 63% experienced a clinically meaningful improvement in anxiety

· 61% experienced a clinically meaningful improvement in sleep quality

· 47% experienced a clinically meaningful improvement in pain

· 61% reported an effect within one to four hours of taking their product

“The process of testing and researching CBD products is full of challenges, notably cost, scale and speed limitations, which have historically discouraged or prevented many brands from obtaining validated data on their product effectiveness,” Pelin Thorogood, co-founder and executive chair of Radicle Science, told Benzinga. “Radicle ACES is specifically designed to overcome these historical barriers and strives to elevate the industry as a whole through rigorous scientific research that is 10x cheaper, faster and larger, and resulting in a wealth of information benefiting consumers, healthcare providers and brands to make informed, evidence-based decisions about their nonprescription health products.”

Photo by Online Marketing on Unsplash