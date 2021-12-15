Bio Detection K9 Joins Forces With Jamaica's Green Stripe Naturals To Detect Mold In Cannabis Plants

Bio Detection K9 (BDK9), a global leader in canine COVID-19 detection, with offices in Columbus, Ohio, announced on Wednesday that it had entered into a new joint venture, Cannabis Bio Detection K9 (CBDK9) with Green Stripe Naturals (GSN), one of the first movers in the global medical cannabis industry in Jamaica.

Dogs And Drones To Save Millions Of Dollars

“The detection of mold is labor-intensive, inefficient, and unreliable, and due to overwhelming mold infestations in cannabis crops, hundreds of millions of dollars are lost each year. Cannabis Bio Detection K9 will be the first company ever to combat these infestations using early detection tactics through their proprietary canine testing and technology. This new venture will use dogs combined with drone technology and real-time intelligence to help save the cannabis industry millions of dollars annually in lost crops at a global level,” stated the company in a press release.

Wayne Isaacs, CEO of Green Stripe Naturals explained how it will work.

"We have assembled a team of highly skilled cultivators, processors, scientists, and agriculturists who are all familiar with and have had extensive experience working in Jamaica with various Jamaican cannabis strains," Isaacs said.

"The idea of protecting this investment is paramount and creating Cannabis Bio Detection K9 is the best way to do just that," Isaacs added.

There are numerous climatic factors that could cause the sudden growth of mold. Jamaica is subject to many potential hazardous microclimate elements, like excessive heat and moisture, tropical storms, excessive rains and drastically varying day and night temperatures, all of which could result in mold development and propagation.

However, since the dogs will be residing at the GSN cultivation facility on a full-time basis, CBDK9 will be able to deploy them at any time to ensure they can detect the very early stages of mold development. This will also allow any farm to enact their mold mitigation/treatment protocols and save entire fields of crops.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Wayne and Green Stripe Naturals," said Wade Morrell, CEO of Bio Detection K9. "Wayne is constantly thinking outside the box. His drive to not only take GSN to new markets but to also keep an open mind in the research and development of the detection of mold in cannabis is second to none. This partnership is going to change the way the cannabis industry protects their product from mold and other diseases and mitigates substantial yearly losses."

GSN Cultivation Facility And Training Program

Green Stripe Naturals facility in Jamaica will serve as a testing ground to prove the efficacy of the program and continue to develop more advanced versions of the technology as more mold propagation elements are identified. Cannabis Bio Detection K9 will utilize Bio Detection K9's training and technology while GSN tests the efficacy of the technology at its licensed medical cannabis facility. Green Stripe Naturals has the advantage of year-round cultivation thanks to its indoor and outdoor growing environments.

CBDK9 plans to begin training in Jamaica by early 2022 and testing will commence as soon as the dogs arrive.

Once trained, CBDK9 plans to deploy the canines around the world, saving crops internationally.

Photo courtesy of Crystalweed On Unsplash