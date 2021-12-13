World's Largest Kombucha Company Launches Cannabis Beverage

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

GT's Living Foods, the world's largest kombucha company, is joining the cannabis industry with Cannabliss, its new beverage infused with marijuana-derived THC and CBD.

What does the brand new drink consist of? As reported by Javier Hasse in Forbes, Cannabliss fuses THC and CBD with "a blend of adaptogenic mushrooms, full-spectrum cannabis, and apple cider vinegar probiotics."

Kombucha and marijuana: what Cannabliss is like

Fact: the refreshment will have two varieties; a "mild" one with pineapple flavor, 3 mg of THC, and 7 mg of CBD; and a "wild" one with ginger and lemon taste, 7 mg of THC, and 3 mg of CBD. The new product was presented on December 8 and 9 at the Hall of Flowers in Palm Springs, California.

GT's Living Foods has been in the health and wellness sector for more than 25 years and retains about 47% market share, with outlets in more than 55,000 retailers in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Speaking to Forbes, GT Dave, the company's founder, and CEO, spoke about the birth of Cannabliss, which was four years in development: "As we continue to innovate with plant-based wellness, we couldn't overlook the power of the cannabis plant, which goes beyond recreational and aligns with our belief that food and plants are medicine.”

"When combined with other natural adaptogens, cannabis can offer a number of positive benefits and healing properties. With Cannabliss, we are unleashing the power of this plant so that consumers can benefit from the health benefits for the mind and body," the entrepreneur concluded.