EXCLUSIVE: Unrivaled Brands Announces Grand Opening Of People's Downtown LA Cannabis Dispensary

byMaureen Meehan
December 8, 2021 8:10 am
Multi-state operator Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV) will open its downtown Los Angeles (DTLA) People’s dispensary on Dec. 18, marking the company’s second People’s-affiliated and fifth overall dispensary in California, Benzinga has learned exclusively. And there will be a party!

Joining People’s Orange County (OC) dispensary, People’s DTLA will provide a wide selection of leading cannabis brands in an immersive, modern retail experience.

Located in the heart of Los Angeles and being one of the few dispensaries in the area with dedicated parking, residents and tourists will experience the same ease as those who shop at People’s OC.

“We’re thrilled to open in LA with this flagship retail location. This dispensary will allow us to expand our retail footprint in major geographic areas, positioning Unrivaled to lead the Southern California cannabis market,” Unrivaled CEO Frank Knuettel told Benzinga.

In addition to serving the city’s downtown, People’s DTLA will indeed expand the company’s retail footprint and increase margins and cash flow, especially in view of its location, which is expected to make it a strong performer, in keeping with Unrivaled's success and proven methodology, management explained.

A People’s Riverside location is also expected to be operational in early 2022 and licenses are pending for two additional Southern California spots.

Meanwhile, Cassandra Ochoa, Unrivaled VP of business development, said that People’s DTLA cannabis dispensary is opening ahead of schedule, which she says is a testament to the company’s expertise, coherence and teamwork.

“As one of the most visited dispensaries in California, People’s has become a trusted staple in the Orange County Community, and we are pleased to provide that same unique hospitality and modern experience in downtown Los Angeles,” Ochoa said.

Mark Your Calendars: Unrivaled is inviting the Los Angeles community to join the grand opening celebration Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PST at the dispensary located at 1149 S. Los Angeles St., Los Angeles, CA 90015. Festivities will include live art and food from local artists, brands and food and beverage vendors. 

Photo: courtesy of Unrivaled

