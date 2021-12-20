QQQ
-4.81
389.72
-1.25%
BTC/USD
-467.85
46213.38
-1%
DIA
-5.69
359.32
-1.61%
SPY
-6.21
466.08
-1.35%
TLT
-0.33
151.16
-0.22%
GLD
+ 0.09
167.71
+ 0.05%

Ketamine Could Treat This Rare Neurological Condition, Says PharmaTher

byPsychedelic Spotlight
December 20, 2021 8:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ketamine Could Treat This Rare Neurological Condition, Says PharmaTher

This article by Emily Jarvie was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight, and appears here with permission.

The company is also exploring if ketamine can treat other neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s Disease, ALS, and CRPS.

Psychedelic biotechnology company PharmaTher (OTC: PHRRF) believes ketamine could treat yet another rare neurological condition — Status Epilepticus (SE).

The company has applied to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to receive orphan drug designation for ketamine to treat this condition.

Orphan drug designation is granted to drugs or biological products that show the potential to treat a rare disease, defined by the FDA as conditions that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States at any given time. This status provides various benefits and incentives to companies — such as market exclusivity, possible tax credits, and the waiver of the FDA New Drug Application filing fee, which usually costs about $2.4 million — to encourage the development of products to treat these rare diseases.  

PharmaTher has already successfully achieved orphan drug designation for ketamine to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).

SE is a life-threatening condition where a person experiences a prolonged seizure, lasting more than five minutes or recurrent seizures (more than one within five minutes) where a person does not recover consciousness in between them. Usually, seizures do not last longer than two minutes. Most people with epilepsy have short seizures that stop by themselves, but sometimes the episode can last too long and become SE, requiring emergency treatment. 

This condition is considered a medical emergency that could lead to permanent brain damage or death if not treated immediately. Sadly, the mortality associated with SE varies from 5% to 50%, depending on the study. In elderly patients, refractory SE (meaning the patient is resistant to first-line medications) causes death in more than 76% of cases.    

SE can occur with any type of seizure, not just in people who have been diagnosed with epilepsy, and it can happen to people who have never had a seizure before. In adults, common causes are a stroke, head injury, or drug or alcohol abuse. Although there is a lack of epidemiological evidence about SE, it was projected in 2020 that the incidence of the condition in the United States, across all age groups, is anywhere between 18.3 to 41 people per 100,000 per year. 

Early treatment of the condition involves benzodiazepines — a class of psychoactive drugs that lower brain activity, often prescribed to treat seizures, anxiety, and insomnia. However, about a third of patients with SE are refractory and continue to have episodes, requiring aggressive management of their condition with other medications.

However, PharmaTher believes ketamine can potentially treat various mental health conditions and pain and neurological disorders, including SE. “We are focused on expanding ketamine’s therapeutic utility in rare disorders and life-threatening conditions, including, but not limited to, Parkinson’s Disease, ALS, CRPS, and now SE,” explained PharmaTher CEO Fabio Chianelli.

“The FDA orphan drug application for ketamine to treat SE builds on our belief in the potential of ketamine to improve quality of life and to save lives.”

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Understanding The Benefits Of Ayahuasca

Understanding The Benefits Of Ayahuasca

This article was originally published on The Bluntness, and appears here with permission. The Benefits of Ayahuasca Just a few years ago, ayahuasca was an unknown entheogenic tea shrouded in mystery.  read more
Nurses In Psychedelics, Naturals Caring For Patients In Non-Ordinary States Of Consciousness

Nurses In Psychedelics, Naturals Caring For Patients In Non-Ordinary States Of Consciousness

“It begins with trust,” says Andrew Penn, registered nurse and associate clinical professor at UC San Francisco’s School of Nursing.  Penn is describing how nurses can be naturals at providing care for people in psychedelic states.  read more
[Listen] The Benefits of Microdosing Psychedelics: Sena Maria Weighs In

[Listen] The Benefits of Microdosing Psychedelics: Sena Maria Weighs In

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. read more
Are Real OG Cannabis Consumers Messing With Delta-8 THC?

Are Real OG Cannabis Consumers Messing With Delta-8 THC?

This article was originally published on The Bluntness, and appears here with permission. Perhaps the hottest trend the cannabis industry has witnessed in the past year is the emergence of Delta-8.  read more