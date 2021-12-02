Berner's Cookies Enters Europe Via Partnership With InterCure, Will Open Stores In Austria & U.K.

Cannabis brand Cookies announced Thursday its international expansion into Europe through a partnership with Israel-based marijuana company InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR). The parties signed a multi-year deal under which InterCure will establish Cookies stores and medical cannabis pharmacies in Austria and the United Kingdom in early 2022.

"As we focus on new territories, it's vital our customers continue to count on the quality Cookies is known for, which is a value we share with our partners at InterCure,” Parker Berling, president of Cookies stated. “We look forward to reaching audiences in Austria and the United Kingdom and establishing Cookies as a mainstay in each community."

InterCure, a Cookies international partner, is already cultivating, manufacturing and distributing GMP standard, Cookies-branded products through its national medical cannabis pharmacy chain.

"Cookies is one of the most internationally recognized brands in cannabis, and after our mutual success in Israel, it's only obvious we further our expansion to Europe, providing the highest quality grade cannabis products," Alexander Rabinovitch, CEO of InterCure said in a statement.

Price Action

InterCure’s shares traded 2.78% higher at $7.40 per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Shane Rounce on Unsplash