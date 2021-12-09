Interview With Patrick Moher, CEO Of Microdose

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission.

Episode Summary

This week, we sat down with Patrick Moher from Microdose to discuss his work cultivating Wonderland Miami, the biggest psychedelic conference in the industry. Patrick’s work focuses on helping companies combine creativity, CSR, and sustainable profits while uniting individuals across social and corporate spectrums to create unique business solutions.

In this chat, he discusses some of the challenges involved in moving virtual events to an in-person conference (during a pandemic), who and what to expect at the event, and why Wonderland Miami is not just any other conference, but a one-of-a-kind experience.