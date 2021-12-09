QQQ
-1.74
401.35
-0.44%
BTC/USD
-1814.30
48656.89
-3.59%
DIA
-0.21
358.20
-0.06%
SPY
-1.15
470.67
-0.24%
TLT
+ 1.05
147.34
+ 0.71%
GLD
-0.94
167.84
-0.56%

Interview With Patrick Moher, CEO Of Microdose

byPsychedelic Spotlight
December 9, 2021 10:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Interview With Patrick Moher, CEO Of Microdose

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission.

Episode Summary

This week, we sat down with Patrick Moher from Microdose to discuss his work cultivating Wonderland Miami, the biggest psychedelic conference in the industry. Patrick’s work focuses on helping companies combine creativity, CSR, and sustainable profits while uniting individuals across social and corporate spectrums to create unique business solutions.

In this chat, he discusses some of the challenges involved in moving virtual events to an in-person conference (during a pandemic), who and what to expect at the event, and why Wonderland Miami is not just any other conference, but a one-of-a-kind experience.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets

Related Articles

Business Email Compromise: The Cannabis Industry's Growing Threat

Business Email Compromise: The Cannabis Industry's Growing Threat

This article by Patricia Miller was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today and appears here with permission. read more
4 Tips To Run A Cannabis Business That Honors The Legacy Market

4 Tips To Run A Cannabis Business That Honors The Legacy Market

By Marlena Fishman Too often, we hear of the “black,” “underground,” “illicit” or “legacy” market positioned as directly at odds with the legal cannabis market. Without the legacy market and its countless activists, the legal market could not and would not exist at all.  read more
[Video] Why The Psychedelic Drug Market Is Experiencing Major Growth

[Video] Why The Psychedelic Drug Market Is Experiencing Major Growth

This article by Sarah Abelsohn was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. read more
Drop Delivery: Software Solutions For The Cannabis Delivery Market

Drop Delivery: Software Solutions For The Cannabis Delivery Market

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today and appears here with permission. read more