[Video] Daniel Carcillo On Psychedelics For TBI, Wesana Partnering With MAPS & Mike Tyson Collaboration

byPsychedelic Spotlight
December 5, 2021 11:27 am
[Video] Daniel Carcillo On Psychedelics For TBI, Wesana Partnering With MAPS & Mike Tyson Collaboration

This article by Sarah Abelsohn was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission.

During our time at Wonderland Miami, $PSYC CEO, David Flores, had the pleasure of sitting down with Wesana Health (OTC: WSNAF) CEO, Daniel Carcillo, to talk about the significance of the conference and what it means to the arrival of the psychedelics industry. They also spent some time discussing Wesana’s collaboration with MAPS and the value that Mike Tyson is helping to create as a strategic partner to Wesana.

In this episode, you’ll be able to learn more about:

– Wesana’s collaboration on MAPS

– Maps accelerating TBI much faster

– Mike Tyson partnership significance

– Removing psychedelics’ stigma and describing them as medicines,

– The most important psychedelic highlights of 2021

#DanielCarcillo #Psychedelics #Wesana

