Hollywood's Cinelounge Cannabis Club Offers Outdoor Films Infused With Legal Weed

Emerald Market, Southern California's original private cannabis and cinema event coordinator, announced the details for Cinelounge Cannabis Club's December event series, planned for December 4, 11, and 18 in Hollywood, California.

Cinelounge Cannabis Club, the world's first cannabis-infused movie lounge, features food, drinks, samples, chefs, dispensaries, weed delivery and on-site cannabis consumption. And then there's a selection of hit movies from the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000's that “immerses guests into Los Angeles cannabis culture and provides a cinematic experience unlike any other in the world.”

"The Cinelounge Cannabis Club was built for anybody interested in watching movies while trying or enjoying cannabis products and sharing the fun with friends! Doors open at 5 PM to allow attendees to engage with sponsors, try new products, buy food, win giveaways, and enjoy all our pre-movie entertainment. We offer rotating guest chefs and food trucks, plus we have all the munchies you could want!" reported Cinelounge in a Nov. 23 press release.

Recent sponsors include Boutiq Dispensary, Cannabis Supper Club, Grassdoor Delivery, Ice Kream Dispensary, Los Angeles NORML and Timeless Vapes. Sponsors for December 2021's events are Amuse, Cann, Ispire, Superbad Inc. and Pamos.

Cinelounge Cannabis Club's December event series is set to take place at the Cinelounge Outdoors venue in Hollywood at 1625 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028.

Photo By Alex Litvin On Unsplash.