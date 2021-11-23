One Michigan Dispensary Can Finally Sell Cannabis Plant Clones, Will Gift Them On Black Friday

Michigan’s cannabis retailer Pure Options will become the first provisioning center in the state with the ability to sell cannabis plant clones to the public.

To celebrate the good news, the company is dropping clones for two strains, Kush Mints and Watermelon Zkittles, for free. On November 26, beginning at 9 am, every customer who purchases $50 in Pure Options flower, Pure Options pre-rolls, or Northcoast Extracts concentrates and/or cartridges will receive a one-time use coupon code to order one clone plant of their choice online. The free clone must be pre-ordered by November 28.

The small-batch inventory of 200 clones will only be available on PureClones.com

While Pure Options is one of Michigan’s fastest-growing cannabis provisioning centers, founder Sam Usman Jr., openly champions the industry’s homegrown cannabis movement: “We are not threatened by people growing their own cannabis plants. In fact, we welcome this new avenue for our customers. Our team finds it to be fun and exciting, and we look at it as opening access to the people. The customer who buys clones is a different customer than the one who buys cannabis from us," says Usman. "They may consume more, and they are more enthusiastic about the product and the process. We want people to grow cannabis at home and we are going to help facilitate the experience through the sale of clones. Other organizations are actively fighting to keep home growers out of the process.”

