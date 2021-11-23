New Cannabis Products: Distilled Tincture, Macarons And The Indiglow Peak Pro Collection

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

HVY Grand

HVY Grand released its large-format distilled cannabis tincture.

Packed with 1000mg of THC, the limited edition 25th-anniversary box features a nano-emulsion blended with Liquid Trichomes along with fan-favorite Acapulco Gold's signature bright flavors and uplifting high. HVY Grand retails for $200 and will be available in select California dispensaries.

“Throughout our 25 years, Heavy Hitters has become known for inventive cannabis products, but HVY Grand is our boldest innovation yet. HVY Grand is liquid Acapulco Gold cannabis, packed into 1,000 mg in each bottle. We invite people to experiment with this exciting format, HVY Grand is an excellent cannabis choice for any commemorative moment,” said Matt Martinez, president of innovation at Heavy Hitters.

Hervé

Hervé, the makers of luxury French-inspired and cannabis-infused desserts launched its signature macarons in California. This is Hervé’s first release outside of Nevada.

California launched flavors include raspberry, chocolate, salted caramel and celebration birthday cake. The macarons will be sold in a box containing three macarons with each macaron containing 10 mg of premium THC cannabis distillate, with a total of 30 mg per box. MSRP will be $20 per box, plus applicable taxes.

“We’re excited to launch Hervé in California,” said Cheyne Nadeau, vice president of marketing at Hervé. “Building upon the success of our launch at Hall of Flowers Santa Rosa and industry recognition during MJBizcon we feel right at home in the California market where consumers are seeking out premium products that stand out above the competitive set.”

PuffCo

On the heels of its critically-acclaimed 3D Chamber, Puffco, the creator of the industry-leading Peak Pro, has released a limited edition Indiglow Peak Pro collection for the consumption of cannabis concentrates.

The Indiglow Peak Pro features a smooth purple and blue gradient that fades over the translucent silicone base and metal band, and a sacred geometry-inspired blow-molded inner dome and outer cone glass. The interior glow of the device and exterior lights refract on the glass, creating kaleidoscopic fractals as the device is turned.

“The simple, colorful fade along the device paired with the complexity of the glass created a tension that felt complete when paired together,” explained Puffco founder and CEO Roger Volodarsky. “The Indiglow Peak Pro feels premium and pushes the product line forward while being able to pull those who would love it in closer.”

Photo: Courtesy Images.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.