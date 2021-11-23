Types Of Cannabis Extraction

By Samuel Rosinski, CEO of 42 Degrees Processing & Managing Director of Fresh Coast Extracts

Rosin, resin, hash, shatter, batter, distillate, diamonds…

You’ve heard of them, but very few people know the difference, let alone how each of these unique products is made. As one of the biggest processors in the state of Michigan, home to some of the top artisans in the industry, we had the Fresh Coast team break it down for you.

From harvest to our facilities, to the shelves of your favorite dispensary, this is how some of the most popular cannabis concentrates in the state of Michigan are made. Click the flowchart below to to download a PDF to reference as you explore what work best for you.