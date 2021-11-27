Homemade CBD Gummies For Dummies: A Beginner's Guide

This article by Zora Degrandpre was originally published on Leafreport, and appears here with permission.

I don’t know about you, but to me, some commercial CBD-gummies leave a lot to be desired! Some have sugar (don’t want), some have artificial colors (don’t want) and some have all sorts of artificial additives, fake sweeteners, and preservatives (don’t want). So, here is a simple, natural recipe for homemade CBD gummies. You can use any molds you want and make gummy bears, gummy hearts or a variety of gummy shapes. These CBD gummies can be used just like you would use the commercial gummies—to help with sleep, anxiety, depression, or pain. Keep these away from children under the age of 16 unless under the advice of a healthcare professional.

What You Need

I like to keep my life as simple as I can—never works, but I do try, so this calls for only 4 ingredients:

Natural honey (I prefer local because it helps the local economy and may help with some allergies)

Your favorite fruit juice.

Unflavored gelatin. I use gelatin derived from grass-fed cows, but if you prefer, you can use vegan-friendly agar as a substitute.

CBD oil, tincture or isolate

Saucepan and mold/forms along with a stirrer (or whisk) and measuring cups/spoons

How to Make your CBD Gummies

Heat 1 cup of your favorite fruit juice in a saucepan. Turn off the heat once the juice begins to steam and add 2 tablespoons of gelatin and 2 tablespoons of honey. Stir until everything is well mixed—you can stir while using low heat but make sure you turn off the heat as soon as everything is well-mixed. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add 2 mL of your oil or tincture while stirring—this usually means 2 dropperfuls but for reference 2 dropperfuls is 2/5th of a teaspoon. I know—I don’t have spoons that measure 1/5th teaspoonfuls, but don’t worry, if you go with ½ a teaspoon of CBD oil or tincture, that will work.

If you are adding your CBD isolate, stir until all the CBD dissolves or is equally dispersed throughout (CBD isolate is fat-soluble and may not dissolve very well. Again, no worries as long as it is well-mixed)

Pour immediately into your chosen mold—don’t overfill! Add enough to mostly fill the mold. Place the molds into your refrigerator to set for about 30 minutes. Remove and store in baggies! You may want to put a piece of parchment paper in between each gummy so they don’t stick together. You can also freeze the gummies though they don’t always look great when you take them out—they still taste great. These gummies should be good in your refrigerator for at least 2 weeks and good in the freezer for up to 6 months.

For most molds, you should end up with about 30 gummies with this recipe.

Extras

To determine how much CBD is in each gummy, take the total amount from the oil or tincture or the total amount of isolate added and divide by the number of gummies—so if you started with 100mg of CBD in the oil, tincture or isolate and made 10 gummies, you have 10 mg of CBD in each gummy.

You can use just about any fruit juice you like—I tend to let the juice boil down just a bit to give the gummy a more intense fruit flavor—again, I don’t know if this has been your experience, but I’m not thrilled with a gummy that says it is orange-flavored but when I try it, it barely has any taste at all!

If you prefer to avoid honey, try substituting the two tablespoons of honey with 20-30 drops of liquid stevia. You can also substitute 2 tablespoons of agave for the honey.

If you prefer a vegan- or vegetarian-friendly gummy, substitute 2 tablespoons of agar for the gelatin.

You can also use a blender and use freshly blended berries or fruit to add—mix as you want but keep the volume of the juice/blend at 1 cup.

These gummies may be a bit softer than the commercial variety—if so, slightly increase the amount of gelatin (or agar) used.