Update: Lithuanian Parliament Rejects Decriminalization Of Cannabis, Other Substances

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

Lithuania's Parliament (also known as Seimas) has rejected the decriminalization of cannabis and other substances.

The Liberal Party, the ruling coalition, had initiated an amendment project that decriminalized the possession of small amounts of cannabis and other substances, such as cocaine and heroin, proposing a system of fines instead of prison sentences.

In addition, the changes would have made the production, processing, purchase, possession, transport or shipment of small amounts of psychoactive drugs punishable by fines of between EUR 50 and 35, and no longer with jail.

However, on November 11, the members of the Seimas voted against the amendments to the law.

In statements collected by the LRT, Aušrinė Armonaitė, president of the Liberal Party and Minister of Economy and Innovation, said: "The Liberal Party will certainly evaluate this vote, but we are managing the pandemic, and there are other things that are very important."

Medical cannabis is legal in Lithuania

The Lithuanian Parliament decided to legalize medical cannabis in 2017, but the initiative only came into force in 2019.

The project was signed into law by President Dalia Grybauskaite and started by Mykolas Majauska, a Conservative MP.

"It is a historic decision that will allow patients to receive the best possible treatment (…) Of course, this does not mean that cannabis will be available in pharmacies to smoke before going to a nightclub," Majauska said at the time.

NOTE: An earlier version of this article wrongly claimed that Lithuania had decriminalized the use and possession of small amounts of cannabis, cocaine and heroin, when it had only received a half sanction.

Photo Edited By El Planteo