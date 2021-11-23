QQQ
-4.90
404.20
-1.23%
BTC/USD
+ 903.86
57151.04
+ 1.61%
DIA
-0.33
356.53
-0.09%
SPY
-2.22
469.79
-0.47%
TLT
-0.85
147.47
-0.58%
GLD
-1.81
170.55
-1.07%

Update: Lithuanian Parliament Rejects Decriminalization Of Cannabis, Other Substances

byEl Planteo
November 23, 2021 10:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Update: Lithuanian Parliament Rejects Decriminalization Of Cannabis, Other Substances

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

Lithuania's Parliament (also known as Seimas) has rejected the decriminalization of cannabis and other substances.

The Liberal Party, the ruling coalition, had initiated an amendment project that decriminalized the possession of small amounts of cannabis and other substances, such as cocaine and heroin, proposing a system of fines instead of prison sentences.

In addition, the changes would have made the production, processing, purchase, possession, transport or shipment of small amounts of psychoactive drugs punishable by fines of between EUR 50 and 35, and no longer with jail.

However, on November 11, the members of the Seimas voted against the amendments to the law.

In statements collected by the LRT, Aušrinė Armonaitė, president of the Liberal Party and Minister of Economy and Innovation, said: "The Liberal Party will certainly evaluate this vote, but we are managing the pandemic, and there are other things that are very important."

Medical cannabis is legal in Lithuania

The Lithuanian Parliament decided to legalize medical cannabis in 2017, but the initiative only came into force in 2019.

The project was signed into law by President Dalia Grybauskaite and started by Mykolas Majauska, a Conservative MP.

"It is a historic decision that will allow patients to receive the best possible treatment (…) Of course, this does not mean that cannabis will be available in pharmacies to smoke before going to a nightclub," Majauska said at the time.

NOTE: An earlier version of this article wrongly claimed that Lithuania had decriminalized the use and possession of small amounts of cannabis, cocaine and heroin, when it had only received a half sanction.

Photo Edited By El Planteo

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Markets

Related Articles

Psychedelic Companies Keenly Aware Of Creating Therapies As Healthcare Reimbursement Possibility Looms

Psychedelic Companies Keenly Aware Of Creating Therapies As Healthcare Reimbursement Possibility Looms

In the quest to design effective and affordable psychedelic treatments for a range of maladies that include PTSD and depression, one key thought on the minds of company executives and clinicians alike seems to be how to motivate healthcare insurance companies to cover the cost of psychedelic therapies. read more
This American Marijuana Company Just Expanded To Africa, Backed By Government & Churches

This American Marijuana Company Just Expanded To Africa, Backed By Government & Churches

With its sights set on eventual exports to Europe, U.S.-based Honest Marijuana Company is developing new opportunities in Tanzania.  read more
What Is The Cannabis Community Thankful For This Thanksgiving?

What Is The Cannabis Community Thankful For This Thanksgiving?

Cannabis operators tell Benzinga that there is much to be thankful for as the United States heads into Thanksgiving this year. read more
Colombia: House Of Representatives Rejected Cannabis For Adult Use

Colombia: House Of Representatives Rejected Cannabis For Adult Use

By Franca Quarenti via El Planteo. read more