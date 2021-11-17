Help Support Nonviolent Cannabis Prisoners With PAX's New Apparel Line

In honor of Last Prisoner Project’s two-year anniversary, PAX is launching two limited-edition apparel items to support LPP in its critical mission to secure the freedom of unjustly incarcerated cannabis prisoners.

All proceeds from the co-branded tote bag and bucket hat, which features LPP’s vibrant green logo, will benefit the organization, which is focused on social justice and drug policy reform. Items are available exclusively on pax.com through the end of the year – or while supplies last.

An estimated 40,000 people are currently incarcerated for nonviolent cannabis offenses in the U.S. This campaign seeks to raise awareness around the work of LPP and its struggle to end these injustices until every last prisoner is free.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the two year anniversary of LPP with this limited collection,” said Steven Jung, chief operating officer at PAX. “The work they are doing towards education, advocacy, and restorative justice has already made a lasting impact on the cannabis industry, and PAX is grateful to support them on their mission.”

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.