Canopy Growth's New Lineup Of Premium Cannabis To Meet Canada's Growing Demand

On Wednesday, Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) unveiled a new lineup of premium flower offerings across its 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective and DOJA brands, including a range of national and limited-edition craft strains. The Canadian cannabis giant noted that these strains have been meticulously cultivated to meet the growing demand of the Canadian flower market.

“The strong performance of our premium flower strains DOJA Okanagan Grown Ultra Sour and 7ACRES Jack Haze have helped Canopy build on its #1 market share in Canadian premium dried flower, with twice the market share of our leading competitor last quarter,” said Kelly Olsen, VP of Canopy's global flower business. “We are committed to providing the Canadian consumer with a wide range of flower products and the launch of these ten new flower offerings delivers the premium credentials they’re looking for.”

New Lineup Details

7ACRES presents two new national strains – 7ACRES Wappa 49 and 7ACRES Papaya, grown in the company’s state-of-the-art hybrid-greenhouse cultivation facility in Kincardine, Ontario and now available in 7-gram formats. 7ACRES Wappa 49 boasts a pungent aroma and high THC potency.

7ACRES Craft Collective recently launched Jet Fuel Cookies – a limited-edition strain known for its sweet fuel-forward aroma, grown in British Columbia and available in Prince Edward Island and Ontario while supplies last.

DOJA Lineup introduces two new national strains – DOJA 91K and DOJA Sour Kush. These Indica-dominant strains with unique genetic profiles leverage DOJA's British Columbia grow techniques of hang-drying and hand-finishing the flower to ensure consistently high THC attainment and preservation of the aroma and flavor profile of the plant.

As part of DOJA's small-batch craft program, five new limited-edition strains are available, while supplies last, in 3.5-gram formats including DOJA Crescendo, DOJA Cali Kush Cake, DOJA Black Cherry Punch, DOJA Sour Glue and DOJA GMO Garlic Breath.

These new DOJA, 7ACRES and 7ACRES Craft Collective strains are available for purchase nationally via legal recreational cannabis shops

and e-commerce channels, with select strains available for a limited time only.

Meeting The Growing Demand For Premium Flower

The Smiths Falls, Ontario-based cannabis company highlighted that the Canadian premium flower market now accounts for more than 25% of all recreational market flower sales across Canada in Q2, with a volume increase of 12% over Q1 FY221.

In line with consumer demand, Canopy Growth continues to strengthen its flower portfolio, with a focus on enhancing cultivation techniques and rigorous quality control, while expanding its portfolio to deliver superior genetics, with several dried flower and pre-roll joint launches on the horizon in 2022.

Price Action

Canopy Growth’s shares traded 1.53% lower at $14.16 per share during Wednesday’s pre-market session.

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash