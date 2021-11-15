QQQ
-0.39
395.09
-0.1%
BTC/USD
-1202.48
64316.62
-1.84%
DIA
+ 1.09
360.19
+ 0.3%
SPY
+ 0.59
466.68
+ 0.13%
TLT
-1.38
148.71
-0.94%
GLD
-0.38
174.83
-0.22%

Schwazze To Buy Smoking Gun Cannabis Dispensary And Assets For $4M Cash And 1,000 Shares

byNina Zdinjak
November 15, 2021 9:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Schwazze To Buy Smoking Gun Cannabis Dispensary And Assets For $4M Cash And 1,000 Shares

Schwazze, (OTCQX:SHWZwill buy Smoking Gun, LLC and Smoking Gun Land Company, LLC for $4 million in cash and 100,000 shares.

The cannabis company, based in Denver, Colorado, confirmed Monday it has signed definitive documents to acquire The Smoking Gun dispensary and assets as part of its continuing retail expansion plan in Colorado bringing the total number of dispensaries, including announced acquisitions, to 20.   

The Smoking Gun dispensary and assets are located on a prime retail corner on Colorado Blvd. in Glendale, Colorado in the center of the greater Denver metro area.

Total consideration for the acquisition will be $4 million in cash and 100,000 shares in Schwazze common stock upon closing. The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to closing conditions and covenants customary for this type of transaction, including, without limitation, obtaining Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and local licensing approval.

More recent news from Schwazze: 

Exclusive: How This Cannabis Company Is Dominating The Crowded Colorado Market

Schwazze To Buy Colorado Cultivation Grower Brow 2 For $6.7M In Cash

Cannabis Stocks On The Rise: Schwazze Q2 Revenue Escalates 467% YoY To $30.7M, Reaffirms Full Year Guidance

Schwazze Cannabis Co. Closes $11M Acquisition Of Southern Colorado Growers, Makes 'First Major Move Into Cultivation'

Price Action: 

Schwazze’s shares closed the Friday market session 5.31% higher a $2.18 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Exclusive: How This Cannabis Company Is Dominating The Crowded Colorado Market

Exclusive: How This Cannabis Company Is Dominating The Crowded Colorado Market

Justin Dye, CEO at Schwazze (OTC: SHWZ), a Colorado-based cannabis company, was a guest at a special broadcast of the Benzinga Cannabis Hour, streaming live from&nbs read more
Outperforming Cannabis Stocks Without Federal Legislation: These Top MSO Picks Will Surprise You

Outperforming Cannabis Stocks Without Federal Legislation: These Top MSO Picks Will Surprise You

As mentioned last week, we feel federal cannabis legislation is unlikely to come this year with a more realistic timeframe for legislation being next Summer or Fall when Democrats have a better sense of where they will stand coming out of the mid-term elections. read more
The Week In Cannabis: $1.25B+ In Financings And M&A, Tilray, KushCo, New York And More

The Week In Cannabis: $1.25B+ In Financings And M&A, Tilray, KushCo, New York And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 27, 2021. Contents read more
Schwazze To Buy Colorado Cultivation Grower Brow 2 For $6.7M In Cash

Schwazze To Buy Colorado Cultivation Grower Brow 2 For $6.7M In Cash

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ), previously operating as Medicine Man Technologies, revealed Monday it has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Brow 2, LLC, located in Denver, Colorado for $6.7 million in cash. read more