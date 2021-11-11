Exclusive: Willie Nelson's CBD Brand Honors Tom Petty With New Wildflowers Tea, Proceeds To Benefit MusiCares

Willie’s Remedy, the hemp-based wellness line created by Willie Nelson and his wife, Annie Nelson is launching a collaboration with Tom Petty’s estate to release the new, limited-edition Wildflowers Tea.

The families of the legendary artists founded the partnership as an homage to Petty’s life, American music and the health benefits and merits of CBD.

“Hemp offers a comforting way to expand on a natural wellness routine,” said Annie Nelson, co-founder of Willie’s Remedy. “Wildflowers Tea is an example of the connections that are possible when we share the culture of cannabis and music.”

A percentage of the proceeds from the sale of Wildflowers Tea will be donated to MusiCares, a charity that provides people working in the music industry with a support system of health and human services.

“This monumental collaboration is a first for Willie’s Remedy and brings together two iconic musicians who are legacies within both the music world and the cannabis space,” Andrew Davison, co-founder and CEO of Long Play, Inc., the parent company of Willie’s Remedy, told Benzinga. “These two artists have influenced the way we view American culture and live music, and we’re honored to be working alongside Petty’s Estate and family to bring this product to market.”

Wildflowers Tea is a botanical blend of whole chamomile flowers, lemon myrtle flowers and peppermint leaves—known for its digestive benefits. Available in biodegradable pyramid bags and loose leaf, the tea is infused with full-spectrum hemp extract from small-to-midsize independent U.S. farms.

“My father was a believer in the mission of MusiCares,” added Adria Petty. “It’s a dream come true to have our two families who share so much mutual admiration in both generations of listeners and fans to collaborate together.”

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.